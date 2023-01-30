Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

LIT opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

