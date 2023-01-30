Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $407.10 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $507.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.57.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

