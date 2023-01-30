Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

MPC stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

