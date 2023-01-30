Aflac (AFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

