Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,192,000 after buying an additional 231,186 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

