Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
