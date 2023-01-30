Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $314.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.