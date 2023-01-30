Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.94 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

