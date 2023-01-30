Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.