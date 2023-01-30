Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Hits $0.98

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $235.03 million and approximately $12,595.96 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00396894 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.80 or 0.27859040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00586367 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.