Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.40 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $59.55 million and $19.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00397832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.08 or 0.27924844 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00587340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

