Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALGN opened at $269.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

