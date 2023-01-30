Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$59.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a market cap of C$59.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

