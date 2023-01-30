Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

