Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Head to Head Contrast

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -126,580.16% -37.74% -32.58% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39%

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73 Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 155.97%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,004.48%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 29.67 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.60 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -0.81

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.