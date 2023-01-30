Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $127.83 on Monday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Allstate by 18.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

