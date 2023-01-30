AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.04.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

