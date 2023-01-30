Amdocs (DOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

