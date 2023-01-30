American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXP. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.83.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
