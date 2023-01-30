American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXP. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.83.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

