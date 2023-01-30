American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

