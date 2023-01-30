American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.0-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.8-61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.76 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.78.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.