American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.0-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.8-61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.76 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.78.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

