American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $37.09 Average PT from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.