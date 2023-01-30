American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $37.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.