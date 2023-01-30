American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $55,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

