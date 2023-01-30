AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AmeriCann Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.24 on Monday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
About AmeriCann
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.