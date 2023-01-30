AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmeriCann Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.24 on Monday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

