AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY23 guidance at $11.30 to $11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.30-$11.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $164.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

