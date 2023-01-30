Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2022 guidance at $17.25-$17.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $17.25 to $17.85 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11,454.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

