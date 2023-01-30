Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

