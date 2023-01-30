Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) PT at $651.25

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $651.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $478.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $670.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

