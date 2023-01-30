Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.