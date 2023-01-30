Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $9.83

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

