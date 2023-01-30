Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

