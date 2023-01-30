Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $182.32

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

