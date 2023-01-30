Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 1,057.50

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($9.56).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ocado Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 679.60 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 676.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 679.96. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,546 ($19.14).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

