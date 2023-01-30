Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,077

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.33).

PNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.10) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 880 ($10.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON PNN opened at GBX 934.50 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 926.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 917.48. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92).

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.06%.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.