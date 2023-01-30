Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $367.80

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
