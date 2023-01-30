Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $367.80

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

