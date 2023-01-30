Analysts Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $198.36

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

VMC opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $62,023,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

