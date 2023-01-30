Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $171.36

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

