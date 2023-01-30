Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $171.36

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WMGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

