Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.30

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.