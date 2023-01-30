Analyzing Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 29.58% 14.76% 1.30% International Bancshares 39.62% 11.82% 1.56%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern States Bancshares and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.71 $18.57 million $3.02 9.43 International Bancshares $604.94 million 4.65 $253.92 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Southern States Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

