Analyzing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and WeTrade Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 3.42 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -17.70 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.07 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.1% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and WeTrade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $22.82, suggesting a potential upside of 74.18%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Summary

Upwork beats WeTrade Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

