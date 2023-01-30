Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.46) to GBX 1,280 ($15.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($15.10) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,238.69.

Antofagasta stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

