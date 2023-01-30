Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

