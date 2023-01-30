Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $39.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

