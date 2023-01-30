Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,347 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.