Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,459 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $97.20 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

