Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10,753.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 419,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

