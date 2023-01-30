Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

