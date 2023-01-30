Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NYSE USB opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

