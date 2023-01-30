Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,820 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 164,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $487.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

