Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $223.42 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

