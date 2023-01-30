Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,753 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

