Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,888,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 12,316,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AANNF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.91) to €2.00 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Aroundtown Stock Down 6.1 %

AANNF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

